Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Renowned gospel musician, Reuben Kigame, has declared his interest to vie for the Presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

Kigame announced that he will be on the 2022 presidential ballot as the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta gathers momentum.

His entrance into the race to succeed Uhuru has shocked the likes of Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga who are also seeking to be the next president come 2022.

In a statement that he shared in social media groups, the Enda Nasi hitmaker revealed that he will be announcing his presidential bid soon.

“Kenya is in a bad place and if we do not courageously challenge the rot we are in at the moment, we will have ourselves to blame and future generations will not forgive us for letting them down.”

“Tough times require tough decisions and mine is such. I will be announcing my bid soon,” Kigame said.

Kigame who is also a pastor and a person living with a disability said that his agenda will be based on ‘Reset Kenya’ and ‘Make Kenya Great Again’.

The 55 years old Gospel artist was born on March 13, 1966, in Bunyore, Vihiga County.

He has a Bachelors Degree in Education from Kenyatta University and a Masters in Journalism and Media Studies from Moi University.

In his first venture into politics, Kigame vied for the Vihiga Gubernatorial seat in the 2013 election and emerged fourth out of six.

Kigame has been vocal on the rights of musicians in Kenya, calling out the Music Copyright Society of Kenya for allegedly mistreating artists and embezzling their royalties.

