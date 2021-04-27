Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – The race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is growing thick by the day as more and more candidates throw their hats in the ring.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Director of Youth Affairs, Walter Mong’are Snr. alias Nyambane, announced his bid for the presidency next year.

Nyambane, who acted in the famous ‘Redykyulass’ TV programme, said he will be on the ballot running for the presidency in 2022 and that his dreams are valid.

“I used to imitate presidents and you know, you can act something until you become.”

“I think I faked it and I am hopeful to make it someday,” he said.

“My president understands what is happening on the ground.”

“Elections are coming in 2022 and our president has done what he needed to do within the abilities and the capability he had, so we are coming in in 2022.”

“We are giving Kenyans another opportunity for them to choose someone else to proceed.”

“At this time, I do not know who is going to be the President, but I can’t rule even myself out.”

“Dreams are valid,” he said.

Speaking about his responsibilities as a Deputy Director in the Youth Programme, Nyambane said he watches out for the young people in the country and also offers an advisory to the president on matters to do with youths.

“I ensure that everything that is put out there targeting the young people has the intended impact.”

“It pains to see the desperation that has been created in our youth.”

“In a country where we enjoy relative stability,” he added.

