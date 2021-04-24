Saturday, 24 April 2021 – Radio Jambo presenter and Harambee Stars coach, Jacob Ghost Mulee, is recuperating well after he flew to India to donate a kidney to his ailing elder brother.

He shared his health status on his social media pages yesterday and appreciated those who had reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.

Mulee has been missing on air after taking a short leave from work, leaving his fans with endless speculations.

“We thank God for a successful procedure. Well taken care of. Undugu ni kufaana si kufanana. (Brotherhood is all about mutual help and not resemblance),” Ghost said while sharing photos taken in a hospital ward in India alongside his elder brother.

The veteran football coach hosts a popular morning show alongside former musician Gidi.

The show is famous for the segment Patanisho(reunion) where they reunite conflicting couples and lovebirds.

He is also the head coach of the national team, Harambee Stars, a role he took up in October last year after Francis Kimanzi left.

The Kenyan DAILY POST