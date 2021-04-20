Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Citizen TV investigative journalist, Purity Mwambia, will have to explain everything to the authority regarding her explosive expose dubbed Guns Galore.

This is after the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti revealed that Mwambia together with her bosses from Citizen TV will be summoned to shed more light on the expose.

Speaking during a press conference at DCI headquarters on Tuesday, Kinoti thanked the station for surrendering the illegal firearms but decried that the journalists did not collaborate with his office while carrying out the undercover operation.

The DCI disclosed that the station’s Editorial Director and Head of Strategy and Innovations would be invited to shed more light on the situation.

“The allegations made in this report are extremely serious.”

“It is also apparent that crimes relating to unlawful possession of firearms may have been committed in the context of this report.”

“We shall be asking the editorial director, Director Strategy Innovation and other relevant reporters of the Royal Media Services to at least come and give us more insight to this report in pursuit of the criminals who have been harbouring these weapons here,” stated Kinoti.

“Thank Royal Media for committing themselves in a letter in which they surrendered the weapons and uniforms to DCI,” he added.

The DCI boss was also aggrieved with the nature in which the report was compiled noting that his office and that of the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai were not contacted.

He explained that it was important for the collaboration in case the undercover work could have gone wrong, the officers could provide protection.

Kinoti suggested that, during the report’s preparation, the journalists should have approached the Internal Affairs Unit or the Independent Police Oversight Authority.

The organisations have anonymous reporting channels.

In the chilling expose, Mwambia and her crew revealed how police officers aided crime syndicates by leasing out their weapons and uniforms to thugs.

