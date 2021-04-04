Our client is a multinational company active both in the consumer and industrial sector.is actively looking for a Purchasing Assistant.
Brief Description of Duties:
- Monitor purchasing order numbers and amounts.
- Research potential vendors and cost implications.
- Track orders and ensure timely delivery
- Conduct market research to identify pricing trends
- Evaluate offers from vendors and negotiate better prices
- Prepare cost analyses
- Maintain updated records of invoices and contracts
- Follow up with suppliers, as needed, to confirm or change orders
- Liaise with warehouse staff to ensure all products arrive in good condition
Experience Required:
- Purchasing and supply management associate degree
- 1 to 3 years’ experience in a purchasing role
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills
- Proven history of effective supply management
- Able to create and administer a task priority list based on company need
- Computer skills – Excel and ERP systems
- High Integrity
Application Procedure
Send your application to jnjuguna@qsourcing.com