Our client is a multinational company active both in the consumer and industrial sector.is actively looking for a Purchasing Assistant.

Brief Description of Duties:

  • Monitor purchasing order numbers and amounts.
  • Research potential vendors and cost implications.
  • Track orders and ensure timely delivery
  • Conduct market research to identify pricing trends
  • Evaluate offers from vendors and negotiate better prices
  • Prepare cost analyses
  • Maintain updated records of invoices and contracts
  • Follow up with suppliers, as needed, to confirm or change orders
  • Liaise with warehouse staff to ensure all products arrive in good condition

Experience Required:

  • Purchasing and supply management associate degree
  • 1 to 3 years’ experience in a purchasing role
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills
  • Proven history of effective supply management
  • Able to create and administer a task priority list based on company need
  • Computer skills – Excel and ERP systems
  • High Integrity

Application Procedure

Send your application to jnjuguna@qsourcing.com

