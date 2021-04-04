Our client is a multinational company active both in the consumer and industrial sector.is actively looking for a Purchasing Assistant.

Brief Description of Duties:

Monitor purchasing order numbers and amounts.

Research potential vendors and cost implications.

Track orders and ensure timely delivery

Conduct market research to identify pricing trends

Evaluate offers from vendors and negotiate better prices

Prepare cost analyses

Maintain updated records of invoices and contracts

Follow up with suppliers, as needed, to confirm or change orders

Liaise with warehouse staff to ensure all products arrive in good condition

Experience Required:

Purchasing and supply management associate degree

1 to 3 years’ experience in a purchasing role

Excellent communication and negotiation skills

Proven history of effective supply management

Able to create and administer a task priority list based on company need

Computer skills – Excel and ERP systems

High Integrity

Application Procedure

Send your application to jnjuguna@qsourcing.com

