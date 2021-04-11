DanChurchAid (DCA)

Job Vacancy: Project Officer – Financial Inclusion

Place: Kakuma, Kenya

DanChurchAid (DCA) is working in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Busia and Siaya counties with refugees and local communities to enhance peace, livelihoods and resilience.

DCA implements projects directly as well as through local partner organizations.

For more information on DCA, please visit http://www.danchurchaid.org

DCA is seeking to recruit an experienced and energetic Kenyan National for the following position to be based in Kakuma-Turkana County, with frequent field travels to DCA project areas within the county, and reports to the Area Manager based in Kakuma.

Project Officer – Financial Inclusion

Financial inclusion (the access to appropriate financial products and services that meet existing needs) is a key driver for creating self-reliance and resilience building especially in disaster affected communities.

DanChurchAid recognizes the need to equip its Kenya Program with a competent resource person in this critical area for its work.

The holder of this position will serve for a period of one year and will support DCA and partner organizations to enhance access to financial services for communities served by the various DCA funded projects.

The position is based in Kakuma, Turkana County and reports to the DCA Area Manager based in Kakuma.

Main duties and responsibilities

Facilitate and support DCA project & partner staff in the implementation of Livelihoods and Youth empowerment projects that enhance access to financial services and products through field based technical backstopping, training and accompaniment

Facilitate and support cash-based interventions in DCA projects.

Support and drive innovation in the sector of financial inclusion and cash-based interventions including relevant digitisation.

Manage the day to day implementation of assigned DCA projects at the field level. This entails development of detailed implementation plans, having a teaching and facilitative role, staff supervision as well as monitoring and evaluation of the project

Manage and facilitate DCA partnership building initiatives relevant to financial inclusion objectives of DCA at field level in close consultations with the Area Manger. This includes operational partnerships with other operational I/NGOs, UN Agencies, Local Government Agencies and the Private Sector.

Facilitate/support collaboration and cross learning among DCA & partners staff through information sharing, exposure visits including active partner engagements

Facilitate logistical arrangements for DCA staff, consultant field visits and donor visits to the project sites in close consultations with the Area Manager

Produce monthly projects progress reports to DCA and perform any other responsibilities as determined and assigned by the Area Manager from time to time.

Required Professional Qualifications:

University level education in any of the following fields: Economics, Finance and Banking, Business Management, Development Studies or other Finance related fields

Proven experience in community development work with at least 2 years’ experience in social entrepreneurship in general and financial inclusion in particular, preferably working with refugees and refugee-hosting communities. Hands on experience in Cash based interventions will be an added advantage. A working knowledge of Turkana or West Pokot Counties or pastoral & agro-pastoralist settings is an added advantage

Proven project cycle management and monitoring & evaluation skills

Knowledge of the rights-based approach and the international standards for working with humanitarian response such as SPHERE, Code of Conduct & Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS) is an added advantage.

Proven technical skills and hands-on experience in digital learning contexts, teaching/facilitating adult learners and life skills development for the youth

Good interpersonal skills and a proven team player. Self-driven and results orientated in challenging rural working environments

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online.

The deadline for applications is: 23/04/2021

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

DCA offers: DCA offers a salary package (salary, insurance, and benefits) in accordance to experience and DCA Kenya HR Manual.

DCA is an equal opportunity employer and all interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply regardless of race, gender, marital status and religious, political, or ethnic affiliation. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

DCA conducts a thorough anti-terror check as part of the recruitment process.

It is a prerequisite that you can pass this check and maintain this status throughout your employment period.