Fresh Life is an award winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect based animal protein.

Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brands.

The company seeks to recruit Project Intern who will support the improvement of manufacturing projects in the organization.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and monitor project plans to accomplish assigned improvement projects with timelines, resources & budgets

Lead assigned improvement projects to leverage on problem solving techniques to enhance efficiency, safety and quality

Conduct RCA on project plan deviations and develop appropriate Corrective and Preventive Actions

Craft models models and drawings of products using CAD, maintain all construction technical logs, formulate a supplier pipeline and interpret all contract plans and specification, and coordinate with all contractors to resolve issues in processes

Develop tools for tracking, reporting & measuring key project progress on (time, budget, milestone, scope etc)

Conduct on-site investigations to collect & analyze key test data points to drive decisions

Provide technical support and leadership to sourcing and supplier development with respect to the product and services needed for assigned projects.

Develop test models & procedures, and train all project stakeholders

Review, analyze and correct any variances in adherence to project plan to ensure that project outcomes are realized.

Prepare engineering drawings and generate BOQs that satisfy technical specifications.

Skills, Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or ESH related fields

0 – 1 years of experience in quality, health, safety and environment related work

Proficiency in MS packages (word, excel, powerpoint)

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Proven record of using autocad software with a good grasp of SolidWorks.

Attention to detail

How to Apply

Please CLICK HERE to submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 14th May 2021.

Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.