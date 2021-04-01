Job Details:

Our Client is seeking to recruit a Project Coordinator who will ensure that projects are running smoothly, on time and to budget. To assist project managers’ teams with the coordination of resources, equipment, meetings, and information. This involves monitoring project plans, schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures, organizing and participating in stakeholder meetings, and ensuring that project deadlines are met in a timely manner.

Responsibilities

Design projects and oversee detailed design done by consultants and Project Engineers.

Develop terms of reference for projects and proposals, bills of quantities and evaluate tenders and proposals.

Co-ordinate projects for Fuel Stations and Depots to successful completion / implementation.

Co-ordinate Project Engineers, consultants, and contractors/service providers

Assess project risks and issues and provide solutions where applicable.

Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution.

Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to all project team members.

Maintain a project management calendar for fulfilling each goal and objective.

Enforce Retail Maintenance Work Control Procedures (WCP) and Health, Safety and the Environment (HSE) requirements for all maintenance and ensure all work is done to per the client’s expectations

Qualifications

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution

Being a Graduate registered Engineer will be an added advantage.

Computer literate and proficiency in engineering software e.g. Auto CAD, Microsoft Project.

Proven experience in design, documentation and supervision, preferably 5 year experience in a busy construction environment.

Proven skills in Project Management especially for Fuel station Development.

Proven analytical skills and ability to deliver a technically sound business proposal.

Ready to work outside his/her workstation from time to time (local travel).

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 08-04-21. Only shortlisted

Applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any

Solicitation will lead to disqualification.

Related