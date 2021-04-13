JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Position: Project Assistant
Department: Education and Livelihoods
Job Description:
The Job holder will be responsible for roles is aimed at promoting peace, justice and social cohesion at the local and national level by use of sports as a tool for youths in Kibera to embrace alternatives to violence and peaceful cohesion and engage in meaningful livelihoods activities.
Line Relationships Key Work Relationships Employment Type
Responsible to:• Project Officer
Responsible for:
• Field Officer Internal:
• Program coordinator(s)
• Program Officers
• Project officer
• Head of Research, Policy & Development.
• Head of Programs
External:
• Community groups
• Partners/Government
• Suppliers to CFK Contract
1.Project Planning and Design
• Support program development, planning, implementation and evaluation.
• Design interventions responsive to the context by way of using sports.
• Design or review training manuals to aid in delivery of the intervention targeting the Youths
• Develop project work plans for sports and development
• Develop and maintain relevant database of data and serve as a hub of data that may be required for reporting purposes and sharing with donors
• Incorporate workable empowerment model in new projects.
2.Project Implementation and Training
• Mobilize community on a need basis within the sports for peace and development project.
• Promote youth participation in sports, social cohesion and peace initiatives.
• Develop new and novel sporting activities with an aim of increasing youth participation and engagement.
• Establish of joint development initiatives among the different communities in Kibera to promote sustainable development.
• Mentorship and training of young community leaders to spearhead peace and development initiatives in Kibera.
• Establish and run community youth parliaments to increase democracy and spearhead community development initiatives that target the youths
• Link talented youth to opportunities in sports academies and clubs.
• Promote professional development for coaches and referees.
• Participate in the development and update of training materials.
• Forge positive partnerships for the attainment of project goals.
• In liaison with the Program Coordinator identify opportunities to strengthen the sports for development component of the program.
• Represent the program in trainings, forums and seminars with directive from the coordinator
• Engage with the coordinator in prospecting for funds
3.Project Monitoring& Evaluation
• Compile reports (narrative and data) and submit them to the program coordinator as per the set deadlines
• Participate in the design, data collection and analysis of surveys and routine data
• Ensure proper documentation and dissemination of lessons learnt.
• Evaluation of training conducted.
• Monitoring and reviewing the progress of trainees.
4.Financial Management and Reporting
• Offer support in program budgets. Monitor budget spending in line with the spending plans, budget vs actual analyses, and develop remedial plans where necessary to ensure budgets are optimally utilized.
• Ensure donor compliance with donor guidelines and contracts including budget flexibility and reporting requirements.
• Manage budget and work plan in liaison with the coordinator.
5.Education and Competencies
• Diploma in Community Development, Social Studies, Project Management and related field.
• Minimum 2 years in a similar position with demonstrated achievements.
• Informal Settlement experience is an added advantage.
• Great Interpersonal Skills.
• Team Player who is ready to learn and grow.
• Has empathy, is Positive and has encouraging personality.
• Has knowledge on child protection policy and implementation
• Has been able to implement youth mentorship curriculum
• Has knowledge on Microsoft office packages and among other ICT skills
How to Apply;
Send a cover letter and resume with reference PROJECT ASSISTANT, SPORTS FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT to hr@carolinaforkibera.org on or before 16th April 2021.