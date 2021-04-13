JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Position: Project Assistant

Department: Education and Livelihoods

Job Description:

The Job holder will be responsible for roles is aimed at promoting peace, justice and social cohesion at the local and national level by use of sports as a tool for youths in Kibera to embrace alternatives to violence and peaceful cohesion and engage in meaningful livelihoods activities.

Line Relationships Key Work Relationships Employment Type

Responsible to:• Project Officer

Responsible for:

• Field Officer Internal:

• Program coordinator(s)

• Program Officers

• Project officer

• Head of Research, Policy & Development.

• Head of Programs

External:

• Community groups

• Partners/Government

• Suppliers to CFK Contract

1.Project Planning and Design

• Support program development, planning, implementation and evaluation.

• Design interventions responsive to the context by way of using sports.

• Design or review training manuals to aid in delivery of the intervention targeting the Youths

• Develop project work plans for sports and development

• Develop and maintain relevant database of data and serve as a hub of data that may be required for reporting purposes and sharing with donors

• Incorporate workable empowerment model in new projects.

2.Project Implementation and Training

• Mobilize community on a need basis within the sports for peace and development project.

• Promote youth participation in sports, social cohesion and peace initiatives.

• Develop new and novel sporting activities with an aim of increasing youth participation and engagement.

• Establish of joint development initiatives among the different communities in Kibera to promote sustainable development.

• Mentorship and training of young community leaders to spearhead peace and development initiatives in Kibera.

• Establish and run community youth parliaments to increase democracy and spearhead community development initiatives that target the youths

• Link talented youth to opportunities in sports academies and clubs.

• Promote professional development for coaches and referees.

• Participate in the development and update of training materials.

• Forge positive partnerships for the attainment of project goals.

• In liaison with the Program Coordinator identify opportunities to strengthen the sports for development component of the program.

• Represent the program in trainings, forums and seminars with directive from the coordinator

• Engage with the coordinator in prospecting for funds

3.Project Monitoring& Evaluation

• Compile reports (narrative and data) and submit them to the program coordinator as per the set deadlines

• Participate in the design, data collection and analysis of surveys and routine data

• Ensure proper documentation and dissemination of lessons learnt.

• Evaluation of training conducted.

• Monitoring and reviewing the progress of trainees.

4.Financial Management and Reporting

• Offer support in program budgets. Monitor budget spending in line with the spending plans, budget vs actual analyses, and develop remedial plans where necessary to ensure budgets are optimally utilized.

• Ensure donor compliance with donor guidelines and contracts including budget flexibility and reporting requirements.

• Manage budget and work plan in liaison with the coordinator.

5.Education and Competencies

• Diploma in Community Development, Social Studies, Project Management and related field.

• Minimum 2 years in a similar position with demonstrated achievements.

• Informal Settlement experience is an added advantage.

• Great Interpersonal Skills.

• Team Player who is ready to learn and grow.

• Has empathy, is Positive and has encouraging personality.

• Has knowledge on child protection policy and implementation

• Has been able to implement youth mentorship curriculum

• Has knowledge on Microsoft office packages and among other ICT skills

How to Apply;

Send a cover letter and resume with reference PROJECT ASSISTANT, SPORTS FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT to hr@carolinaforkibera.org on or before 16th April 2021.