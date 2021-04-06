Role title: Project Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI), which is hosted at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Nairobi, prides itself as a postgraduate hub of research and innovation featuring a highly diverse faculty, and students are drawn from all over Africa. PAUSTI incubation centre of Excellence will give students and researchers a platform to develop their skills and competencies whilst putting their theoretical knowledge into practice to create sustainable business solutions towards a better country and by extension, the continent at large.

We are recruiting a detail-oriented Project Assistant to support efforts at PAUSTI Incubation Center of Excellence. The role holder will be responsible for the administrative tasks, supporting the Project and centre manager, and ensuring timelines are adhered to.

Responsibilities:

Project Monitoring & reporting

Monitor the progress of the Center’s activities; develop and maintain records, filing and profiling systems and liaise with the centre manager to support their progress.

Develop drafts and contribute to final written material including reports, summaries and syntheses of information arising from research.

Apply quantitative and/or qualitative research methodologies to the collection, analysis and interpretation of data.

Keep an archive for all project documents and provide it when needed.

Stakeholder support

Provide direct assistance to the Project Manager on all aspects of the Center.

Support the day-to-day work of the Center to team members as needed (i.e. provide feedback on reports and or interviews, draft documents, help draw out key themes from data and be able to facilitate small-scale training sessions).

Liaise with centre partners including PAUSTI faculty and staff and community partners.

Organize, attend and contribute to the Center’s events.

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in education, social sciences, public administration, communication, or any related field.

Having more than 1 year of relevant experience in a project management or similar position is a bonus.

Experience working effectively with and understanding the needs of culturally and ethnically diverse populations.

Proven skills in project management

Knowledge of office software packages (MS Word, Excel).

Good communications and interpersonal skills with attention to details.

Excellent analytical skills; with the ability to retrieve, organise and analyse information from a variety of sources.

Excellent planning and organisational skills to ensure deadlines are met, with the ability to prioritise workload without close supervision.

How to apply

Click here to apply

What we offer

A highly collaborative team environment that will support your professional and personal growth

Work alongside great talent.

A culture of learning and innovation.

Opportunities for career growth and training.

Interaction with industry leaders and forward-thinking people.

A chance to make a social difference.

