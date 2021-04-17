Saturday, April 17, 2021 – When renowned lawyer Philip Murgor was being interviewed for the position of Chief Justice yesterday, he disclosed that Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Agnes Murgor, is his wife.

Murgor met Agnes when he was serving under the State Counsel in the office of the Attorney General many years ago.

They got married in 1990.

Agnes is a well-educated lady who holds a law degree from the University of Buckingham in the UK.

Agnes, now a senior judge in the court of appeal, was inspired by her father to study law.

Her late father Justice Mathew Muli is a distinguished Kenyan jurist who once served as the Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya before he retired to private practice.

Murgor and his wife have three children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST