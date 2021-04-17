Saturday, April 17, 2021 – A popular Kenyan political scientist has predicted the politician who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022.

As 2022 draws closer, different political players are aligning themselves in the race to succeed the son of Jomo, who is on his final lap in his 10-year dismal run.

Among those planning to succeed Uhuru is Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement supremo, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, political scientist, Dismus Mokua, said the 2022 presidential election will be a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto.

He said in 2022, Ruto will thrash Raila Odinga badly stating that the Luhya community will support the DP since he will have an alliance with Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, who is already warming up to the ‘Hustler nation’

“Ruto is positioning the 2022 presidential race as a two horse-race so as to minimize the impact of Rutophobia and take advantage of Railaphobia. There is evidence to suggest that if voters are given the binary choice- Raila and Ruto – Ruto will exploit the Railaphobia and secure an overwhelming victory.

However, a third force will give voters choices,” Mokua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST