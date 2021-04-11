Sunday, April 11, 2021 – Patrons who attended an event organized by renowned disc jockey, Dj Stylez, spent the night in a cell after they were arrested for breaking Covid-19 rules.

According to Nyakundi, popular female disc jockey, Dj Pierra Makena, in cahoot with her baby daddy, Big Ted, snitched on Stylez after her event dubbed Park N Chill was cancelled.

Pierra Makena was jealous after Stylez pulled huge crowds to his outdoor event dubbed DNM Events Park, yet her event was cancelled until further notice.

Police raided the venue where the event was being hosted and arrested the patrons.

“DJ Pierra Makenna & her boyfriend Big Ted reported DJ Stylez to IG Hilary Mutyambai, leading to arrest of patrons yesterday.

“Last week, Pierra complained that her event “Park & Chill” was canceled yet DNM Events Park was still open.

“Community service beckons for this lot” Nyakundi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST