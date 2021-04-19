Monday, April 19, 2021 – A notorious drug dealer has been arrested during an operation that was led by local chiefs in Kirigiti location, Kiambu County.

According to a local chief who was involved in the operation with the help of police, the suspect was arrested in possession of 15 rolls of bhang and another 100 grams of unprocessed bhang.

He was also in possession of bullets that he had hidden in maize flour.

The chief said that the suspect was so worried during the raid and his facial expression could tell he was hiding information from them.

“We saw maize flour in a transparent nylon paper like the one used to wrap meat in early days, when we poured out we found the 8 rounds of ammunition” he said.

The suspect was taken to the Kiambu police station.

According to the latest report by an international independent organisation Medicins Sans Frontieres (doctors without borders) MSF, Kiambu ranks amongst the top counties in Kenya with the highest number of People Who Use Drugs (PWUDs).

Here’s a photo of the suspect and what was recovered from him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.