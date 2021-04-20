Tuesday, 20 April 2021 – There was drama during a virtual court session yesterday after Evans Karani, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his 25-year-old side-chick, Catherine Nyokabi, begged the magistrate to sentence him immediately so that he can start his jail term.

Thika Senior Resident Magistrate, Oscar Wanyaga, asked the suspect whether he had any objections to his 14 days custodial orders and in response, he told the magistrate that he wanted to start his jail term immediately.

“I have understood the application and I am asking whether you can make your ruling so that I can start my jail term early enough,” Karani told the court.

However, the magistrate declined the request saying that it was too early to make a ruling.

He allowed police to continue detaining him at Juja Police Station and adjourned the hearing to May 3.

Karani brutally murdered Catherine Nyokabi after she dumped him for another man.

He has already confessed to the heinous act even as police continue with investigations.

Investigation officer, Jairus Mbondo, told the court that they are yet to conduct a post-mortem on the body of the deceased lady.

The suspect has also not been taken for mental assessment to establish whether he is fit to stand trial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST