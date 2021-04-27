Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has carried out a test run on the Green Park bus terminus to avoid any mishap during the actual launch.

With an expected launch date of early next month, NMS is putting final touches on the park that has a capacity of holding 300 cars at a go.

Matatus from Ngong, Kibera, Rongai, and Dagoretti will terminate their journeys at the terminus.

The ultra-modern bus terminus hosts a police station, Level 2 hospital, restaurant, Boda Boda bay, and service bay for vehicles that break down.

Here are photos and videos of the test run that was carried out today.

See videos.

Green Park Terminus, an ultra modern terminal is digitally operated. Further, hosts a Police Station, Level 2 Hospital, Restaurant, Supermarket, Taxi / Boda Boda Bay, Service Bay for vehicles that break down. pic.twitter.com/DGuUYRMMC4 — Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS (@NMS_Kenya) April 27, 2021

Aerial View of the Green Park Terminus. Pick Up and Drop Off Bays, capacity of 300 vehicles at a go. pic.twitter.com/R58o5z7Oz3 — Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS (@NMS_Kenya) April 27, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST