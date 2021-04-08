Thursday, April 4, 2021 – A senior journalist working at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) was accosted by gunmen and shot dead at her home in the Ololua area, Ngong on Wednesday evening.

The deceased journalist identified as Betty Barasa, a senior video editor at the State broadcaster, was accosted at the gate by the gunmen as she returned from work.

The three gunmen were reportedly hiding in a nearby house which is still under construction while waiting for her to arrive.

They accosted her while armed with AK47 rifles and led her into the house where they held her husband, kids, and house help hostage and demanded money.

One of the gang members led the journalist upstairs while the other two remained downstairs to keep an eye on the other family members.

Barasa was reportedly shot dead upstairs by the gunman, who then came back down the stairs with her laptop and phone.

They then left after committing the heinous murder.

Neighbours ran to Barasa’s house after hearing the gunshots, only to learn that she had been killed.

She had recently moved into the house.

Police are yet to make an arrest or know the motive of the killing.

Here are photos of the deceased journalist.

