Saturday, April 17, 2021 – A 38-year-old man from Githurai Kimbo is in police custody after he was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

The suspect, Evans Karani, is accused of murdering his 25-year-old girlfriend, Catherine Nyokabi, on Wednesday, April 14.

Juja Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO), Richard Mwaura, confirmed the incident and revealed that Karani’s car got stuck in the mud in Juja when he was transporting his slain’s girlfriend’s body, forcing him to flee.

The area residents alerted police from the nearby Juja police station after discovering the abandoned car and the dead body.

Police then rushed to the scene and verified the car ownership from NTSA.

A hunt for Karani was launched by a multi-agency team comprising of police, DCI officers, and the agency’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) officers.

The suspect was arrested after his phone was tracked down to his rented house in Githurai Kimbo.

The deceased’s body had been burnt using a corrosive chemical.

She also had bruises on the face and head.

“She was badly disfigured. Besides the burn injuries, she had bruises on the face and head.

“It appears she was tortured before being killed,” a detective said.

The suspect is being held at the Juja Police Station.

He will be arraigned in court on Monday.

