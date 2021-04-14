Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Famous Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki, who is popularly known as Samidoh, was struggling with life in Githurai 45 before he got a breakthrough in the competitive Kikuyu music industry.

Back then, he used to be a backup vocal artist for legendary Mugithi singer Kamande Wa Kioi.

Few ladies could admire him apart from his wife Eddah when he was living in a tiny single room in Githurai, a low-end estate along Thika Road that is known for crime and poverty.

Here are throwback photos of Samidoh when he was staying in Githurai.

