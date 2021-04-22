Thursday, 22 April 2021 – Nikita Kering is one of the youngest Kenyan female singers who have shaken up the industry.

She rose to stardom before she turned 18 years old after veteran gospel singer Emmy Kosgey discovered her talent and mentored her.

She has defied odds and won herself awards at a tender age and even appeared in interviews on international media stations like BBC.

Besides her musical prowess, the young lass is blessed with an irresistible beauty.

Her curvy body, charming smile, and juicy ‘dashboard’ give Kenyan men sleepless nights.

Just look at these photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST