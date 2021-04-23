Friday, April 23, 2021 – A 52-year-old Kikuyu man identified as Washington Kamau Nderitu, is in police custody after he lured a Form 4 girl who had just completed her KCSE exams and attempted to do the unthinkable to her.

The innocent girl approached Kamau, a driver with 2NK Sacco, and asked him for directions to the bus stage since she was travelling to her home in Homa Bay after finishing her exams.

The driver took advantage of her while pretending that he was showing her the bus stage and attempted to destroy her innocence.

The girl raised an alarm, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST