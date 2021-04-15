Thursday, April 15, 2021 – A fast-rising Kameme TV presenter who goes by the name Nungari Wa Kamau is keeping Kikuyu men glued to their TV screens because of her striking beauty.

The ever-smiling vernacular TV presenter has a close resemblance with Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru.

The pretty anchor, who was once working as a waitress, is a graduate of Egerton University, where she pursued a degree in Journalism.

She revealed in a past interview that several thirsty male politicians who are well-known have been hitting on her but she always turns down their advances.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST