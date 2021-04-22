Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Former Budalangi Member of Parliament and Foreign Affairs CAS, Ababu Namwamba, is an avid entrepreneur besides being a politician and a state official.

Ababu runs an exclusive resort called Che’s Bay, which is located on the shores of Lake Victoria.

The resort is tucked between Singwe and Mwita hills in Port Victoria, Busia County.

Ababu’s resort, which is barely 2 years old, has started attracting even international tourists.

It offers a magical view of Lake Victoria.

See photos of the resort.

