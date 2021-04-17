Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Senior counsel, Philip Murgor, has said his arrest during the 1982 attempted military coup in Kenya played a major role in his legal career.

Appearing before the Judicial Service Commission(JSC) panel on Friday, Murgor, who was among candidates shortlisted for the Chief Justice position, said he was a first-year law student at the University of Nairobi and the coup that was allegedly planned by ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga and young Kenya Air Force soldiers, changed his life.

Murgor said he was incarcerated and missed a lot of classes but later was released and went back to University.

“One morning in August I got caught up in the coup in 1982. I found myself arrested with a group of 60 students who were found to have participated in the grouping,” Murgor said.

Murgor was born in Elgeyo Marakwet in 1961 but they later moved and settled in Uasin Gishu County with his family.

“As a child, I grew up in a polygamous family of 18 children in that competitive environment this type of atmosphere brought me close to my mother she is the person that taught me the person who I am today,” he said.

“I am here because of my mother who has brought me to where I am today.”

He resigned and went to private practice in 1992 and started a law firm from scratch with the wife.

