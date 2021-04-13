Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has opened up on his relationship with Deputy President William Ruto after the DP accused him and his colleagues of planning to assassinate him.

Speaking during an interview, Munya said that they only interact during cabinet meetings at the State House and nothing more.

The CS was accused of hosting a meeting to plan the assassination of the DP in a city hotel, in 2019 and since the incident, the relationship with the DP has been reduced to professional engagements.

“We (referring to the DP) have not spoken for a while.”

“We all meet in a work setting and I have only spoken to him during Cabinet meetings,” the former Meru Governor disclosed.

In the meetings at the La Mada hotel, CS Munya maintained that the allegations that saw him together with his counterparts Sicily Kariuki (Water and Sanitation) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) appear at the DCI headquarters to record statements were falsified.

“The claims were never justified and the matter ended.

“It was all politics,” he disclosed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

