Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Popular gospel disc jockey, Sammy Muraya alias DJ MO, has blessed his parents with a lavish house in the village.

Although DJ MO lives a flamboyant lifestyle that he openly flaunts on social media, he was brought up in a humble background in Murang’a.

He later came to the city and landed fortunes in the showbiz industry.

The flashy DJ posted photos of his parent’s new home and asked fans to link him with anyone who does the best painting and cabro paving.

When one of the fans asked him how much he spent to build the house, he claimed that he spent around Ksh 3.8 Million to Ksh 4 Million.

See photos of the house.

