Thursday, 22 April 2021 – Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered a speech in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the commissioning of Equity Bank new headquarters in Kinshasa, a ceremony that was presided by the bank’s CEO, James Mwangi.

While Uhuru was delivering his speech, he was interrupted 3 times by an irritating cough that couldn’t just go away.

The Head of State used his fist to cover his mouth while struggling to deliver his speech due to the persistent cough.

He also appeared a bit weak.

The President’s speech was interrupted by the cough at minutes 0:25, 3:00 and 3:30 in the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST