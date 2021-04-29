CFAO Kenya Limited

Job Title: Payroll Assistant

Division: Group Human Resources

Department: Payroll

Reports to: Payroll Manager

Workstation: Nairobi

1. Job Purpose

The Payroll Assistant will provide support in payroll processing and record keeping ensuring that the payroll is processed in an efficient and timely manner and in accordance to payroll policies in place for Group payroll operations.

2. Main Responsibilities for the Job

Managerial Responsibilities:

a) Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential.

Operational Responsibilities:

a) Collect and verify data for payroll processing ensuring all data is correctly authorized

b) Enter Monthly data into payroll system for payroll monthly cycle, ensuring payroll processing is completed in a timely manner

c) Ensure compliance to statutory requirements and that all staff are registered for NSSF, NHIF and have PIN numbers. Ensure company’s 100% compliance with relevant legislation for PAYE, NSSF, NHIF and pension especially in matters pertaining to income tax, tax relief and returns. Ensure all employees are issued with tax cards for personal reference

d) Ensure all payroll deductions Cheques are requested for and forwarded to payees together with the supporting lists every month on time.

e) Ensure constant external correspondence to KRA, NSSF, NHIF and any other concerned party whenever necessary to ensure compliance with the law.

f) Post payroll expense to ledger before 30th of every month, ensuring all payroll expenses are accurately posted to the correct cost centers each month.

g) Ensure all payroll accounts are analyzed and audit schedules prepared as required by Finance Department.

h) Filing all payroll data for future reference

i) Verification of lunch consumed against vendor invoices and forwarding invoices for approval then to Finance for payment.

j) Keep proper records of all payroll reports and data for future reference.

k) Send remittance advice to third parties on payments to their accounts on behalf of staff e.g. HELB, SACCOs, Insurance firms etc

l) Answering any queries arising as regards to items processed in any payroll cycle.

m) Maintaining payroll operations by following policies and procedures

3. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum level of academic and professional qualification required to perform effectively in the role

Bachelor’s degree in a Business Management or related field

Accounting Knowledge – CPA 2

Professional qualification in Human Resources Management will be an added advantage

Minimum level of experience required to perform effectively in the role

Three years’ experience in a payroll office with demonstrated ability to process payroll, and good understanding of applicable legislation.

4. WORKING RELATIONSHIPS

Internal customers

Staff

Internal Auditors (CFAOI, AMS, TTC)

Toyota Kenya

Loxea

Cfao Kenya

Cfao Agri

Tydia

TAMK

DT Dobie

External Customers

Government Agencies – KRA, NHIF, NSSF and NITA

Suppliers

External Auditors

Remuneration Surveyors (Mercer)

Banks

Insurance companies (staff personal policy payments)

5. COMPETENCIES

a) Good Communication & Interpersonal Skills

b) Computer Literacy

c) Knowledge of relevant legislation

d) Accounting knowledge

e) Tax Laws

f) Team building

g) Emotional Intelligence

h) Planning and organising skills

i) Negotiation skills

j) Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision

k) Attention to detail

l) Flexible and adaptable

m) Problem solving

n) Interpersonal skills

o) Networking skills

Technical

a) knowledge of the payroll function including preparation, balancing and applicable laws

b) Computer Literacy – Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software

c) Basic accounting

Functional

a) Communication skills

b) Strong numerical, analytical and problem-solving skills.

c) Planning and Organizing

Behavioral

d) Assertiveness – Get things move through people

e) Innovation – Ability to come up with new and better ways of working to improve efficiency and effectiveness

f) Time Management – Ability to use time effectively and efficiently

g) Drive for results – Aware of their roles and responsibility and can be counted on to meet and exceed goals

h) Interpersonal skills – Ability to build rapport and constructive and effective relationships with colleagues and management

i) Customer focus – Establishes and maintains effective relationship with both internal and external customers, to gain their trust and respect

j) Ethics and values – Adhere to an appropriate and effective set of core values and beliefs, and in alignment with the CFAO Kenya values

k) Integrity and trust – Trusted individual who can present the unvarnished truth in an appropriate and helpful manner, keeps confidence, admits mistakes, doesn’t misrepresent themselves for personal gain.

