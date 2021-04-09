Friday, April 9, 2021 – Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary-General, Seth Panyako, has described the Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) elections held today as a sham.

During the elections held at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, Current COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, was elected unopposed to serve the giant labour union for another six years.

Panyako, who was vying for the Secretary-General post, said Atwoli rigged the election.

“Atwoli alinifungia nje. Yeye ndiye alichagua delegates. Sasa hiyo ni uchaguzi wa aina gani?” posed Panyako.

Panyako said he will go to court to challenge Atwoli’s election.

In a message on Twitter, Atwoli thanked the staff in the country for their trust in his leadership by giving him another opportunity to serve as their spokesperson.

“I thank all the Kenyan staff for re-electing me unopposed through their representatives, to be the General Secretary of COTU. I promise to serve you with all my strength and I will not betray the faith you have shown in me,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related