Thursday April 22, 2021 – Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is not a politician to joke with going by what he is doing to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, in Luo Nyanza.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Obado said he will vie for presidency in 2022 and this will reduce Raila Odinga’s votes in the vote rich region.

Obado said gone are the days when Kenyans were forced to make political decisions for fear of what would befall them.

Raila Odinga and his men have been intimidating and frustrating Governor Obado by threatening to revive various court cases alongside the impeachment motion, as a way of punishing him whenever he shows signs of joining the hustler’s nation.

He said he will do what he wants in 2022 and nobody will intimidate or threaten him.

“Mimi ni Mtu Mzima na niko na Haki kama mwanakenya kuunga mrengo wowote ule wa Kisiasa.

“Wacha nikwambie ya kwamba wakati umefika wa kutenda ambalo royo yangu inataka. Hii mambo ya kuambiwa “we will impeach you”, haina maana.

“Niko na Uhakika ya kwamba 2022 tutapimana nguvu na wao,” Obado stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST