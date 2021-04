Friday, April 23, 2021 – A family is worried after their daughter went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The missing lady, who is identified as Christine Wanjiru Githinji, was last seen in Githurai 44 on Saturday 17 April 2021.

Since then, her phone has been switched off and she is nowhere to be seen.

In case you see her, please report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST