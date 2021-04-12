Monday, April 12, 2021 – Outspoken Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s senior advisor, Nancy Gitau, against tarnishing Deputy President William Ruto’s name.

Through his social media pages, Sudi said DP Ruto’s allies are aware of her dirty tricks.

“I wish to address the evil lady by the name Nancy Gitau that we are getting used to your dirty tricks… Please don’t drag us to your stupidity,” read his statement in part.

Sudi claimed that Nancy tried to use lawyer Paul Gicheru in her smear campaign against the DP but the International Criminal Court released him on bond.

He added that after failing to trap Ruto with Gicheru, she has now resorted to sponsoring screaming headlines.

He boldly told Gitau that if there is someone who deserves to be behind bars, it should be her boss, Uhuru, but since the cases leveled against him are a thing of the past, they should not revisit.

Sudi noted that the DP has always been on the headlines more than a thousand times and nothing was going to change since he has always remained strong and focused.

This is not the first time the MP has claimed that Nancy Gitau has been trying to bring DP William Ruto down.

In March last year, Sudi said that there are plans by William Ruto’s enemies to revive the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against him, to stop him from vying for the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

