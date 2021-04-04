Sunday, April 4, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has left Kenyans in stitches after using a bull analogy to criticize President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sudi, who is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto, shared a rib-cracking tale of how Uhuru turned his back on Ruto and Opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

Sudi posted a clip of two men trying to help a bull whose head was stuck between two trees.

In the clip, the men are determined to help the struggling bull and they managed to rescue the animal after pulling one of the trees to the side to set it free.

However, after it was rescued, the seemingly angry bull started charging at the men who saved it and hit them while running away.

“Uhuru Kenyatta back from 2002, 2013, 2017A, 2017B but upon handshake….,” he said.

Sudi’s bull analogy broke the ribs of many Kenyans while others said it was more comical than he had realized.

Here is the video

