Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Siaya Senator James Orengo, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and his Ruaraka counterpart, TJ Kajwang, are in deep trouble for ‘betraying’ Luo Nyanza.

This is after they went against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and declared the proposed additional 70 constituencies in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

Besides, they are pushing for the amendment of the BBI document against the wishes of Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move has irked Nyanza MPs to brand them as enemies of the Luo nation.

Led by Ugunja’s Opiyo Wandayi, the more than 11 MPs from Luo Nyanza described attempts to correct the minor errors as a ploy to derail and scuttle the referendum process which Raila is fighting so hard to achieve.

“The latest effort to derail the handshake and the BBI is the contest over the contents of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill as proposed by the BBI.”

“It is in this context that we have convened here as elected leaders of the Luo community to express singular and undivided support for the BBI Bill as endorsed by the people of Kenya and the majority of county assemblies.

“We reject any attempt to alter that Bill whether the alteration is for grammar, the flow of sentences, the wording of law or semantics,” Wandayi said.

The leaders called on the Luo nation to disregard any confusion around the BBI and back the Bill, which they said seeks to right all the wrongs that have seen the community suffer during every election cycle.

The BBI, they noted, is a welcome effort to make election violence a thing of the past.

“No community has suffered the ravages of election violence like the Luo from 1992 to 2017.”

“There are our people who were displaced from many parts of the country never to return in the 2007-08 violence.”

“Hundreds were killed. Many businesses were looted never to recover.”

“We urge all Luo leaders, all our people in our four counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori to ignore negative forces, ignore those who want to do things the same old way, and embrace BBI and support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother, Raila Amolo Odinga.”

“Any other route will take us to the very same destinations we have been to before,” Wandayi said.

