Friday, April 30, 2021 – The Luo Nation is without a doubt at crossroads over the controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is being spearheaded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to sources, Luos do not know who to trust anymore between Raila and Siaya Senator James Orengo who holds different views from those of the ODM leader.

However, sources on the ground intimated that Orengo could be gaining popularity against Raila on matters BBI.

He is said to be getting it right this time with the Nyanza constituency on his position on the BBI as more and more Luos are increasingly becoming reluctant to back the document without any tangible evidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta will support Raila for the presidency in 2022.

While Raila has maintained that the BBI document cannot be amended, Orengo has been pushing to have the document reopened and have more views taken into account.

Orengo also declared unconstitutional the proposal in the BBI document to create an additional 70 constituencies.

He has also backed the move by the senate to amend errors in the BBI document, something that may not go down well with Raila.

