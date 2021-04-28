Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – A High Court in Mombasa has barred elected leaders who are lawyers from representing criminals in the court of law.

This is after it allowed an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking to bar elected leaders and other state officers from representing public officials accused of corruption in court.

The ruling by Justice Eric Ogolla on April 27, barred Siaya Senator James Orengo and any other state officer from appearing for former Kenya Ports Authority CEO Daniel Manduku in a graft case facing him.

Justice Ogola ruled that such participation by state officers as counsels for accused persons in such proceedings would conflict with their statutory and constitutional duty.

According to the prosecutor, Manduku allegedly colluded with another worker and unlawfully prepared work evaluation certificates that were erroneous.

In this regard, elected leaders and state officers are barred from representing public officers accused of corruption.

The former KPA boss was in November 2020, charged afresh over abuse of office in a case where at least Ksh928 Million was allegedly misappropriated.

Some of the State officers who have previously represented public officers in various cases include Senators James Orengo, Kipchumba Murkomen, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., and MP Daniel Maanzo.

In 2019, The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) defended its members who represented former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in court over a corruption case, saying there is no law barring them from practicing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST