Saturday, April 17, 2021 – ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has defended his Deputy and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s private meetings with Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after Ruto’s confidant, Rigathi Gachagua, revealed that Oparanya had met the DP more than four times in the last 2 years to plan his defection from the ODM party to Ruto’s camp.

In a statement on Saturday, Raila, through ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale, affirmed that Oparanya was a loyal member of the party and an ardent supporter of the party leader.

“Yes, it is true Oparanya has held a few meetings with Deputy President Ruto, be it in Nairobi or elsewhere.”

“And as the great Mahatma Gandhi once said “Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love,” Raila’s party stated.

Etale further explained that Oparanya had been briefing the party leadership on every detail of his discussion with Ruto

He added that the deputy party leader who had applied to be the party flag bearer in the 2020 presidential elections was not looking to jump ship as claimed by Ruto’s camp.

“Oparanya has not been on any mission of betrayal as some people may want it to look.”

“Sometimes in politics, it is good to learn what your opponent is plotting and be able to get the best defense to counter them.”

“Our ODM members and supporters should therefore not read any mischief in the said meetings that our DPL has held with the DP,” he maintained.

The DP has not ruled out the possibility of working with ODM in the coming elections.

He stated that he was willing to collaborate with his rival Raila Odinga as long as they share economic goals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST