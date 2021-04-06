Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Barely a week after its unveiling, the One Kenya Alliance is on the verge of collapsing over who will fly the coalition’s flag in the 2022 contest.

Some politicians in the coalition appear to be reading from different scripts of who between Gideon Moi of KANU, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya should be nominated as the coalition’s presidential contender in the next year’s General Election.

Led by the Ford Kenya legislator David Eseli Simiyu, the legislator took a swipe at the new outfit, saying that the future of the alliance is dependent on the choice of its flagbearer and the willingness of other coalition members to stand by it.

According to the Tongaren lawmaker and an ardent supporter of Wetangula, the four leaders need to come up with a nomination technique that works for them for it to hold.

He further stated that the four leaders would need to put aside their personal interests, in support of whoever is chosen to be their flag bearer.

“The nomination process will be the moment of reckoning for the alliance that will determine whether it will hold or not.”

“They will have to choose carefully depending on what each of them brings to the table. If they start chest-thumping and scaremongering, they may not stand the test of time,” Eseli stated.

His words were reiterated by the ODM treasurer who said that their impact on the National front was still questionable as the coalition lacked the backing of a national figure.

There are squabbles within One Kenya Alliance with each principal wanting to fly the coalition’s flag.

