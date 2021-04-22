Wednesday April 22, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has come out to dispel the rumour that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is a State House project.

Musalia, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, are the main principals behind OKA.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mudavadi said rivals who were beginning to sense defeat had resorted to calling them a project upon realising that their dreams of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta were slowly fading away.

“If you take a closer look, you will realise that those who are calling us a project are the people who are currently working very closely with the government.

“They are far much closer to the government than us,” Mudavadi said.

The One Kenya Alliance quartet has each announced presidential interests and is said to be banking on Uhuru to endorse their line-up as he prepares to leave office.

Mudavadi and Gideon have been singled out as those being favoured by some State House operatives to succeed Uhuru next year.

The two are also believed to have the ears of the Kenyatta family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST