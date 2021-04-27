Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Beautiful Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has reportedly moved on and found another man to warm her bed after breaking up with her celebrity husband, Ben Pol, a renowned Bongo singer.

Rumours of Anerlisa’s troubled marriage with Ben Pol have been doing rounds on social media after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

She fuelled the break-up rumours after she dropped her husband’s name and deleted all the photos that they had taken together.

She then returned to the country from Tanzania, where she was staying with Ben Pol in the leafy suburbs of Mbeezi.

According to well-placed sources, Anerlisa is now dating another popular Bongo singer who goes by the name Ommy Dimpoz after breaking up with Ben Pol.

Ommy Dimpoz is a close friend of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and a well-known womanizer.

Ben Pol even threw shades at Ommy Dimpoz through his latest Instagram stories.

He sent a cryptic message that indicates that Ommy has ‘stolen’ his wife and plans to impregnate her.

“Malengo yako ya mwaka ni kufanya collabo and Fally Ipupa and kumzalisha “A” kizazi unacho?” the cryptic message reads.

Trusted Tanzanian blogger Ayo of Ayo TV revealed recently that Ben Pol had filed for divorce in one of the courts in Tanzania.

Anerlisa has also been throwing shades at her ex-husband through cryptic messages posted on her Instagram stories.

Anerlisa and Ben Pol exchanged vows in a private wedding last year.

