Title: Office Support Staff

Location: Mombasa

Job Description

Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) is a voluntary charitable nongovernmental organization, registered in Kenya as a non-profit organization in 1993. AMURT has implemented over 22 projects countrywide and has supported and worked with local communities, local administration and organizations offering development services. AMURT’s focus areas are emergency relief, OVC support, education, health care, income generation and capacity building, HIV/AIDS, MNCH, TB control, Nutrition, WASH and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in 9 counties. AMURT is located in Central region, Nyanza region, Samburu County and Coastal region of Kenya.

AMURT recently won an award for KENYA HEALTH PARTNERSHIPS FOR QUALITY SERVICES (KHPQS)-OVC/DREAMS program, dabbed Tujitegemee project and seeks to recruit the following positions based in Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

Responsibilities

Support the admin officer in smooth planning and implementation of the Tujitegemee project on all administrative assignments

Ensure all essential service is provided on office requirements, services provision on internet, cleaning, security, utilities and other needs are undertaken as guided by the Admin Officer

Ensure meetings in the office are well coordinated with adequate preparations done through bookings and recording of visitors

Manage office petty cash with approvals by the admin officer and timely submission for replenishment from the finance team

Support the admin officer in ensuring all logistics requirements for staff requests on use of office vehicles for official use by adhering to procedures

The staff will help the office admin to ensure all vehicles are well maintained, repaired and meet the minimum traffic requirements as per the Traffic Act

Ensure all office purchases that are below the procurement processes threshold are availed by use of petty cash

Manage all parcel delivery to and from the Mombasa office

The staff should be able to support the office Admin to maintain office records and timely sharing them with the relevant teams when required.

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration or Business Management or relevant degree.

At least 4 years of experience in same or similar role

Proven experience working in an office environment supporting doing support functions

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications.

Working knowledge of business management.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

How to apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 11th April 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number as the email subject. Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

“AMURT is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to child safe guarding.”

