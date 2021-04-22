The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is a state Authority created under an Act of Parliament No.35 of 2011, with the mandate of holding the police accountable to the public in the performance of their functions.

The Authority wishes to recruit results-oriented Kenyans citizen with drive, vision and creativity to fill the following vacant positions: –

IPOA/HR/07/2021

Office Assistant / Support Staff

Kakamega Office

Job Grade: IPOA 9

1 Position

Consolidated Salary: 37,000 – 59,000

The Support Staff will be responsible to the Regional Office Coordinator administratively and Senior Administration Officer on technical matters for hospitality and general support services.

Job Description

Specific duties and responsibilities will entail: –

1) Providing general office administration duties;

2) Providing support services to the Authority;

3) Recording, delivering and distributing of internal and external mails;

4) Performing customer care duties including receptionist duties when needed;

5) Maintaining a record of office consumables and franking machine;

6) Supervise office maintenance/repairs;

7) Preparing and serving of tea; and

8) Undertaking any other day to day official errands as required.

Profile:

a) Must be a citizen of Kenya.

b) Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya (certificates to be presented during the interview).

Job Specifications

For appointment to this position, a candidate must: –

(i) Be in possession of at least Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D (Plain) and above or its equivalent qualification.

(ii) Public health clearance certificate

(iii) Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution

(iv) Driving license class F, G will be an added advantage

(v) Have at least two years’ relevant experience.

(vi) Minimum of at least (3) years riding experience.

Required behavioural and functional skills:

Transparency and accountability

Ethics and Integrity

Team player

Creativity and innovation

Resilience

Motor cycle riding skills

Organization and Planning Skills

Mechanical skills

Decision Making Skills

Interpersonal Skills

Basic catering

Communication Skills

Customer care skills

First aid skills

How to Apply:

Interested persons who meet the requirements should submit their application through Post Office, email, online or by hand delivery, clearly indicating the position and job reference number, on both the cover letter, envelope and email applications, together with a detailed CV, copies of academic certificates, national identity card, names and telephone contacts of three referees, so as to reach the Authority by Tuesday, 4th May, 2021 to:

Director/Chief Executive Officer, Independent Policing Oversight Authority,

1st Ngong Avenue, ACK Garden Annex, 2nd Floor,

P.O Box 23035 – 00100, NAIROBI.

Email: recruitment0221@ipoa.go.ke

Online application portal: https://portal.ipoa.go.ke/careers/

Detailed job descriptions and specifications for the above positions are available in our website http://www.ipoa.go.ke/careers

IPOA is an equal opportunity employer and shall not in its recruitment discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, ethnic origin, political affiliation, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital status, disability, health or social status. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

IPOA does not engage any recruitment agencies and no medical examination is required before one attends an interview.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.