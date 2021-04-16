Job Title: Office Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

Deloitte is a leading provider of world-class professional services dedicated to providing value added solutions to our clients. We take pride in our reputation for providing a globally consistent quality service, an integrated approach and world-class expertise. Deloitte is renowned for its innovative and collaborative culture, where talented people work closely with like-minded individuals to achieve collective success.

Deloitte East Africa provides seamless cross-border services to multinationals, large national enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises and the public sector, across three (3) countries in the region: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

A career with Deloitte offers you the opportunity to engage with and work alongside leading corporations within the East African region, and an opportunity to start and grow your career within a dynamic and rewarding environment. You will get the support, coaching and training needed to advance your career in Kenya and within the East Africa market.

Deloitte is seeking to fill various positions under the USAID funded Tujenge Jamii project.

About Tujenge Jamii Project

The Tujenge Jamii project is a five-year USAID funded service delivery project, providing HIV care and treatment, as well as services in the area of family planning/reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (FP/RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). The project is focused on increasing the use of county-led health and social services in four counties in Kenya, namely Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu and Nakuru.

Program Objectives:

Increased access and demand for quality HIV prevention services;

Increased access and demand for quality HIV treatment services;

Increased access and demand for quality FP/RMNCAH, nutrition, and WASH services;

Strengthened capacity of county health systems, local partners, and communities to deliver quality health services.

We are seeking to recruit a dynamic, mature and result-oriented individual to fill the position of a Office Assistant within the project.

Responsibilities

· Organising and managing files.

· Providing support in the stores.

· Operate the photocopying and binding machines as stipulated in the respective operating manuals.

· Ensuring the office is well maintained and clean.

· Provide reliever support at the front desk.

· Ensure meeting rooms are well maintained and provide tea and refreshments for visitors and teams during meetings.

Qualifications

· O Level Certificate

· Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

· Effective interpersonal and relationship building skills

How to apply

Click here to apply

Please note that candidates that do not attach their resumes and academic credentials will not be considered.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not ask individuals to pay any fees or money as part of the recruitment process.