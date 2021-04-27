The BOMA Project

Job Title: Cluster Office Administrator

One (1) Position

Direct Reports to: Finance & Administration Manager

Dotted Line Reports to: People Operations Manager (POM)

Job titles of persons supervised: Office Assistant, Drivers, Guards

Terms: Contract (One Year) Renewable

Location / County / Office: Samburu

1. INTRODUCTION:

The BOMA Project is a fast-growing non-profit in US and a Kenyan NGO that is helping women entrepreneurs 33,000+ and counting to start new businesses in Eastern Africa.

BOMA helps women impacted by climate change start new businesses to earn income, build a better future for themselves and their children, and evolve into respected leaders within their communities.

2. JOB SUMMARY:

The Office Administrator in the Cluster Office is responsible for supporting the Administration and People Function within BOMA’s programmes and operations.

The holder of the position is also in charge of all procurement matters within the Cluster Office.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

2.2 Procurement Responsibilities

2.2.1 Responsible for procurement matters within the assigned office cluster collaborating closely with the People & Administration Officer and Finance & Administration Manager.

2.2.2 Maintain supplier’s database, contracts, contacts at the Cluster Office Level

2.2.3 Assist the Head Office procurement team during prequalification of service providers.

2.2.4 Occasionally review procurement opportunities available at the Cluster level and advice the Finance & Admin Manager to ensure value for money.

2.2.5 Assist in compiling bid analysis for the procurement committee.

2.2.6 Responsible for submission of procurement documents for payment from the Cluster Office.

2.2.7 Maintain records and file Requisition and Local Purchase Order.

2.3 Administration Responsibilities

2.3.1 Responsible for the safety, look and feel of the office including office maintenance/repairs.

2.3.2 Manages all office supplies and stationery at the Cluster Office.

2.3.3 Manages all front office services at the Cluster Office.

2.3.4 Assign/allocate office sitting and working spaces to staff at Cluster Office.

2.3.5 Responsible for allocation of vehicles to program teams for field travel and follow ups.

2.3.6 Manages all logistics for the programs including drivers’ schedules, vehicle repairs and services

2.3.7 Maintain car fuel logs, maintenance and service schedules for all vehicles and motorbikes for the Cluster Office.

2.3.8 Responsible for ensuring that BOMA cars allocated at the Cluster Office are parked by stipulated time.

2.3.9 Ensure safety and security of BOMA assets in the Cluster Office and the field.

2.3.10 Manages and controls petty cash at the Cluster Office.

2.3.11 Responsible for cash reconciliation and replenishment at the Cluster Office.

2.3.12 Support budgeting procedures at the Cluster office level.

2.3.13 Organize travel arrangements for staff within the Cluster office and visiting teams by making necessary bookings.

2.3.14 Receive and review payment documents submitted at the Cluster office for transmission to Head Office for payment.

2.4 People (HR) Responsibilities

2.4.1 Responsible for regularly processing of leave applications and updating the leave register for your Cluster office and forwarding the same to the People & Admin Officer for filing

2.4.2 Receives documentation for new staff/joiners in your Cluster office and ensure it is processed within the set timelines. The same documentation to be sent to the People & Admin Officer.

2.4.3 Ensure the new staff in your office are onboarded properly by ensuring the staff are properly set up in terms of work tools, e-mails etc.

2.4.4 Maintaining and updating employee records on soft copies for the staff in your cluster office while maintaining an accurate and updated employee register.

2.4.5 Support in conducting exit interviews when called upon and assist in managing the exit process/offboarding including employee clearance.

2.4.6 Assists in the overall recruitment process as guided by the POM e.g. contacting candidates when recruiting staff at the Cluster office.

2.4.7 Assists in the co-ordination of staff welfare initiatives e.g. staff trainings in the Cluster office

2.4.8 Be the first point of contact when solving employee grievances at the Cluster office.

2.4.9 Conduct performance reviews for your direct reports as per the performance review calendar.

2.4.10 Identify development and training needs of your direct reports and provide recommendations to the relevant parties.

3. QUALIFICATIONS:

3.1 At least a Bachelor’s Degree in International Development, Business Administration/Management or a related field required from a recognized institution.

3.2 Minimum at least 3 years in administration experience in a busy organization in Northern Kenya.

3.3 Excellence interpersonal, oral and written communication and negotiation skills, including expert command of English grammar and AP style.

3.4 Strong planning and organizational skills.

3.5 Excellent computer skills in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet, remote conferencing applications.

4. HOW TO APPLY:

Interested and suitable qualified candidates to submit their application, including Cover Letter, detailed CV, daytime telephone contact, and three professional referees to recruit@bomaproject.org

(do not include copies of certificates).

Give details of your current salary and the expectation in this position on the body of your Application Cover Letter.

The subject line of your application should be clearly marked “Cluster Office Administrator – Samburu”.

Applications must be received by Wednesday, 5th May 2021; late applications will not be considered.

While we thank all applicants, please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

(STRONGLY ENCOURAGE QUALIFIED FEMALE CANDIDATES TO APPLY)