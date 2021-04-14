Vacant Position: Office Administration Manager
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Industry: Fintech
Our Client, an African cross-border fintech startup is urgently seeking to hire an ambitious, self-driven and experienced Office Administration Manager.
The successful candidate will manage the day-to-day company administrative operations as well as offer customer support to staff, walk in clients and service providers by performing the
following duties;
Essential Duties & Responsibilities
Administration
- To manage the front desk including receiving the walk-in visitors and ensure they are attended to and guided as appropriate.
- To be the point of contact with the building management and caretaker to handle all issues related to the office.
- To manage the office budget and petty cash.
- To manage the Office inventory.
- To ensure staff have adequate office supplies and that the replenishment is done in good time to avoid stock-outs.
- To continuously update the office biometrics upon joining of New Hires.
- To manage all office correspondence including email, postage and packages.
- To create, file and update records with clients and any other data as required.
- To prepare proposals and presentations as requested.
- To actively engage clients through live chat, email or phone and respond to them accordingly.
- To assist clients with general inquiries as well as any technical issues that might arise and escalate them to the right persons for resolution.
- To coordinate and manage the boardroom calendar.
- To manage and organize office meetings, appointments and events.
- To ensure a smooth flow of the day to day office operations including running office errands, managing office supplies and serving visitors, office cleaning, repairs and maintenance.
Procurement & Payments
- To work closely with the Finance team to ensure the organization gets value for money in all the procurement as per the company procurement policy.
- To manage vendor relations and ensure all issues raised by vendors are addressed and closed.
- To support procurement function by reaching out to vendors to obtain quotations.
- To receive supplies from the vendors.
- To oversee preparation and tracking of requisitions for company payments.
- Monthly office payments (Rent, service charge, WIFI, water, electricity)
Logistics & Travel Management
- To work closely with the People Ops team to manage staff domestic and international travel.
- To work closely with the director of finance and accounting together with the People Ops team in the renewal of non-Kenyans special pass and work permits.
- To ensure visitors and travelers within the region have been booked in approved hotels.
- To work with the selected taxi provider on staff and visitors’ local travel.
- To work with the selected vendor to book flights for local travel for both staff and visitors.
- To manage project shipment both domestic and international.
- To work closely with staff on conference and meeting bookings in approved hotels.
- To ensure appropriate travel plans are in place for domestic travel by working closely with the selected vehicle hire vendor compliance.
- To ensure the company compliance certificates are renewed on time.
- To file and record keeping of all company compliance documents.
- To perform any other duties as required by Management.
Key Competencies & Qualifications:
- Advanced Diploma in Business Management/Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Management from a recognized institution
- The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years of experience in an Administrative role in a fairly busy business environment
- Ability to juggle various administrative tasks in a timely manner
- Ability to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment and work effectively within a team
- Self-driven & self-starter with a global mindset and ability to work under pressure
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Must have office administration skills
- Practical problem solving skills and people management skills
- Good organization skills and a high level of attention to detail
- Availability should be immediate.
How to Apply
If you’re up to the challenge, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 20th April 2021.
Clearly indicate the position applied for and expected salary on the subject line.