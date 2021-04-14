Vacant Position: Office Administration Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Industry: Fintech

Our Client, an African cross-border fintech startup is urgently seeking to hire an ambitious, self-driven and experienced Office Administration Manager.

The successful candidate will manage the day-to-day company administrative operations as well as offer customer support to staff, walk in clients and service providers by performing the

following duties;

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Administration

To manage the front desk including receiving the walk-in visitors and ensure they are attended to and guided as appropriate.

To be the point of contact with the building management and caretaker to handle all issues related to the office.

To manage the office budget and petty cash.

To manage the Office inventory.

To ensure staff have adequate office supplies and that the replenishment is done in good time to avoid stock-outs.

To continuously update the office biometrics upon joining of New Hires.

To manage all office correspondence including email, postage and packages.

To create, file and update records with clients and any other data as required.

To prepare proposals and presentations as requested.

To actively engage clients through live chat, email or phone and respond to them accordingly.

To assist clients with general inquiries as well as any technical issues that might arise and escalate them to the right persons for resolution.

To coordinate and manage the boardroom calendar.

To manage and organize office meetings, appointments and events.

To ensure a smooth flow of the day to day office operations including running office errands, managing office supplies and serving visitors, office cleaning, repairs and maintenance.

Procurement & Payments

To work closely with the Finance team to ensure the organization gets value for money in all the procurement as per the company procurement policy.

To manage vendor relations and ensure all issues raised by vendors are addressed and closed.

To support procurement function by reaching out to vendors to obtain quotations.

To receive supplies from the vendors.

To oversee preparation and tracking of requisitions for company payments.

Monthly office payments (Rent, service charge, WIFI, water, electricity)

Logistics & Travel Management

To work closely with the People Ops team to manage staff domestic and international travel.

To work closely with the director of finance and accounting together with the People Ops team in the renewal of non-Kenyans special pass and work permits.

To ensure visitors and travelers within the region have been booked in approved hotels.

To work with the selected taxi provider on staff and visitors’ local travel.

To work with the selected vendor to book flights for local travel for both staff and visitors.

To manage project shipment both domestic and international.

To work closely with staff on conference and meeting bookings in approved hotels.

To ensure appropriate travel plans are in place for domestic travel by working closely with the selected vehicle hire vendor compliance.

To ensure the company compliance certificates are renewed on time.

To file and record keeping of all company compliance documents.

To perform any other duties as required by Management.

Key Competencies & Qualifications:

Advanced Diploma in Business Management/Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Management from a recognized institution

The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years of experience in an Administrative role in a fairly busy business environment

Ability to juggle various administrative tasks in a timely manner

Ability to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment and work effectively within a team

Self-driven & self-starter with a global mindset and ability to work under pressure

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Must have office administration skills

Practical problem solving skills and people management skills

Good organization skills and a high level of attention to detail

Availability should be immediate.

How to Apply

If you’re up to the challenge, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 20th April 2021.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and expected salary on the subject line.