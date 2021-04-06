Key Purpose of the job

To provide admin & clerical support to the advocates and all other team members while ensuring efficiency in all office procedures.

Key Roles

Welcoming and managing visitors/clients in the office, on telephone or email; answering or directing inquiries.

Drafting, typing, letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; and initiating telecommunications

Providing historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems; recording meeting discussions documenting and maintaining evidence.

Maintain client confidence by keeping client/advocates information confidential.

Supporting colleagues & officers in their office operations

Qualifications:

Degree in relevant area of study

Proficiency with MS Office & typing speed of at least 50 wpm with a high rate of accuracy.

knowledge of office procedures

knowledge of legal business principles is an added advantage

Proven experience in a similar position 2-3 years OR 3 years post-graduation in relevant field

Age 30-35 years

Person Specifications:

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Courteous and professional demeanor with strong sense of discretion

Able to effectively prioritize, multitask effectively and meet deadlines

Able to work as a team with advocates and staff with minimum supervision

Salary Budget Ksh 30k-35k Gross

How To Apply

On behalf of our client an established Law firm based in Nairobi, Verde Edge is recruiting two positions Office Admin. One Male & One Female Qualified candidates to apply via www.verde-edge.com by COB 10th April 2021.

