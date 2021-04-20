Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has put another spin on the alleged secret meetings between Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Deputy President William Ruto which had raised more questions than answers.

Responding to questions about the meeting, Sifuna said Oparanya does not need anyone’s permission to meet the deputy president.

He noted that nowhere, either in the country’s constitution, or even in the Party’s Constitution, is it indicated that Oparanya needs to seek Raila’s permission before meeting Ruto, or any other leader for that matter.

However, it was Mr. Sifuna’s explanation of what was happening behind the scenes during the meetings between Oparanya and Ruto that came as a surprise, catching many unawares.

Sifuna said that throughout his engagements with Ruto, not once did the Kakamega governor ever try to be furtive about it.

He said that Oparanya had always been open and transparent about his interactions, and always reported any discussion he had taken part in with the DP to the party’s Central Committee.

Interestingly, ever since Ruto’s assertion about their secret and unilateral meetings last week, Oparanya is yet to talk about the issue.

This is despite the fact that Ruto seemed to contradict all that Oparanya had said earlier.

Last week, during the interview, Ruto dropped a bombshell, noting that his meeting with Oparanya had nothing to do with Raila or partnership.

