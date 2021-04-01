Thursday, April 1, 2021 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has postponed the vetting of its presidential candidates.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga submitted his application to fly the ODM flag in the 2022 presidential race.

But according to ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, the postponement is due to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said that NEB will conduct the vetting after the BBI process is concluded.

Sifuna added that the party leadership had agreed that they should focus on BBI without having any matters that are not urgent causing interference.

Raila submitted his papers for the presidential ticket to the ODM National Election Board (NEB), bringing to an end the debate on whether or not he will be on the ballot come 2022.

“Three party members Raila Odinga, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya have expressed interest in the party Presidential Ticket for the 2022 general election.”

“We wish them all the best as they seek the node of the party delegates,” ODM’s NEB Chairperson Catherine Muyeka Mumma said.

The ODM party leader is now set to battle it out with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Mombasa counterpart Ali Hassan Joho both of whom have expressed interest in the ticket.

Oparanya and Joho, both of whom are deputy party leaders, were the first to submit their applications.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

