Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party chairman, John Mbadi, has for the first time admitted that his boss, Raila Odinga, cannot win the 2022 presidential election alone.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Mbadi, who is also Suba South MP, claimed that nobody can win an election without engaging with politicians across the country.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, the ODM party cannot win the upcoming 2022 presidential race without forming a coalition and that’s why the party is open to engaging with anybody looking forward to allying.

“Speaking politically, our country is divided into regional, ethnic and religious groupings, therefore, making it hard to win an election in this country.

“That’s why we as the ODM party are trying our level best to reach out to those sharing the same principles as us to ally,” Mbadi said.

However, Mbadi took the opportunity to clear the air on reports that Raila and Ruto are keen to team up ahead of the 2022 poll, saying it is unlikely to happen because the two political heavyweights have not even met to discuss the same.

This comes after Gideon Moi, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, visited Raila at his Karen home, where they had a consultative meeting with the 2022 politics being top agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

