Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s family is reportedly not in good terms over the Kisumu gubernatorial seat that is currently occupied by Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o.

This follows the controversial entry of Ruth Odinga into the race, something that has not gone down well with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who wanted Nyongo to defend the seat in the 2022 General Election.

According to sources, the visibly agitated Raila called Ruth and reprimanded her for openly opposing his sentiments to back the governor 2022.

Ruth, who is Raila’s younger sister and former deputy governor for Kisumu, recently scoffed at claims that Raila had endorsed Nyong’o for a second term in office.

She said Raila only praised Nyong’o for the good work he has done so far.

“Raila can never make such a statement,” she said.

She accused Nyong’o of making unilateral decisions without involving members of the public.

She vowed to contest for the seat irrespective of who is against her, saying she believes she has the potential to transform the lakeside city in a way that will benefit all the residents.

The former DG also asked voters not to vote for her because of her family but to vote based on her manifesto and qualifications just like any other political aspirants would be voted for.

Other aspirants include former Governor Jack Ranguma, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura.

